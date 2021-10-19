Holiday Shopping: BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection Celebrates Iconic Characters Enjoying Festive Fun

Even though Halloween isn’t here yet, if you’re like us you’re already feeling the festive spirit of the Christmas season! We’ve been browsing for items to add to our gift lists and came across BaubleBar’s latest Disney collection that’s full of magic and good cheer!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

BaubleBar Disney Holiday Collection

If you’ve been really good this year and are hoping Santa will deliver you some lovely Disney jewelry, you might want to ask for the Disney Holiday Collection from BaubleBar. This assortment of earrings is as fun as the characters they represent, not to mention adorably festive. Dress up your holiday looks with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy and celebrate the holidays in style!

Earring Sets

Let your ears sparkle and shine with Disney magic! BaubleBar’s Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set features four studs with Donald, and Mickey in classic Santa hats, while their lady friends don adorable red bows. Meanwhile, the Holiday Traditions Disney Earring Set honors your favorite winter pastimes with three pairings: a pavé Mickey Mouse outline huggie, a white enamel and pavé Mickey Mouse outline stud, and a car carrying a Christmas tree stud.

Holiday Cheer Disney Earring Set | BaubleBar – $42

Holiday Traditions Disney Earring Set | BaubleBar – $58

Trees and Wreaths

Deck the halls and your ears with these gem-encrusted drop and stud earrings. Each features "ornaments" in the iconic classic Mickey Mouse outline and are adorned in an array of different colors. We’re calling it now, it’s a must-have this holiday season.

All Is Bright Disney Earrings | BaubleBar – $58

Deck the Halls Disney Earrings | BaubleBar – $48

Nutcrackers

Two favorites are combined in this pairing: Disney and The Nutcracker! The classic character faces act as chic a stud and each Disney friend wears a festive Santa hat or colorful bow. Attached to a nutcracker body, these earrings are the perfect ode to the most wonderful season of all.

Mickey Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings | BaubleBar – $48

Minnie Mouse Nutcracker Disney Earrings | BaubleBar – $48

Donald Duck Nutcracker Disney Earrings | BaubleBar– $48

Daisy Duck Nutcracker Disney Earrings | BaubleBar – $48