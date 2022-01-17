Six Flags Magic Mountain Now Offering Pay-Per-Ride Flash Pass Option

Following the introduction of Disney Genie+ and the pay-per-ride Lightning Lanes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, it was inevitable that another theme park chain would try their hand at individual skip-the-line passes. According to the OC Register, Six Flags Magic Mountain has bit the bullet and introduced their own skip-the-line pass.

What’s Happening:

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA has launched a single-use, pay-per-ride Flash Pass on four of their most popular roller coasters: West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle and Goliath.

Just as with Disney Genie+, Magic Mountain’s new pay-to-ride Flash Pass is optional, with visitors still able to opt to wait in standby lines for any ride.

Unlike Disney Genie+, Magic Mountain’s single use Flash Pass is only available on certain days.

Flash Pass single-ride prices range from $5 to $25 per person and vary per ride and by day.

Today, January 17th, Twisted Colossus and West Coast Racers were priced at $12 per person per ride while Full Throttle and Goliath cost $14.

The new Flash Pass Skip-the-Line program will be available at Magic Mountain for the foreseeable future, according to Six Flags officials.

Other parks in the Six Flags chain, such as the original Six Flags Over Texas, have also been testing a pay-per-ride Flash Pass system.

How It Works: