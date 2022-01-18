First Episode of “How I Met Your Father” Dedicated to Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father on Hulu has dedicated the first episode in the series to the late Bob Saget.

Bob Saget’s memory has been honored in the first episode of How I Met Your Father after his role throughout the entire run of How I Met Your Mother as future Ted Moseby narrating the show.

Saget’s big break came in 1989 when he landed the role of Danny Tanner on ABC Full House . As the widowed father of three girls, the family-friendly show became a huge success and made household names of Bob Saget and his co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Lori Loughlin.

About How I Met Your Father:

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The spinoff series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will also serve as a producer.