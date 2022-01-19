Foodie Guide to Lunar New Year Celebrations at Disney Parks Across the Globe Released

Disney has released the Foodie Guide to the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. With the Year of the Tiger upon us, these Disney Parks will be offering up some delicious bites to commemorate this joyous occasion.
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure:
- The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will run daily from January 21st to February 13th.
- For the best value in your epicurean adventure, you can purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplace kiosks and dining locations.
- Don’t forget to download the latest version of the Disneyland app, as some Lunar New Year food offerings at select locations are available through mobile order.
Longevity Noodle Co.
Food Items:
- Garlic Noodles: Long noodles tossed in a zesty garlic butter with Parmesan cheese
- Spicy Pork Dandan Noodles: Pan-fried noodles with ground pork and a spicy tri-chile blend sauce
Beverages:
- Salted Pistachio Cold Brew featuring Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. French Bistro Blend Coffee
- Pale Ale with mandarin and bergamot zest
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Lucky 8 Lantern
Food Items:
- Shrimp Fried Rice with garlic bacon edamame
- Beef Bulgogi Short Rib on rice with green onion salad
Beverages:
- Peach Yuja-Ade: Peach syrup, yuja, dragonfruit, lemon, and butterfly pea flower tea
- Soju Peach Yuja-Ade: Soju, peach syrup, yuja, dragonfruit, lemon, and butterfly pea flower tea
- Lager
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Prosperity Bao & Buns
Food Items:
- Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao: Pickled red onions and jalapeño
- Mickey Chinese Hot Dog Bun: Brioche-style Mickey-shaped buns stuffed with hot dog and finished with sesame seeds and scallions
Beverages:
- Prosperous Tiger: Vodka, cream of coconut, bitters, triple sec, mandarin purée, and vanilla bean paste
- Lychee Celebration: Gin, prosecco, lychee purée, lychee syrup, grapefruit juice, and yuja
- Bamboo Lager
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Red Dragon Spice Traders
Food Items:
- Spicy Three-Cup Chicken served on a bed of jasmine rice
- Impossible Lion’s Head Meatballs: Mini plant-based pork meatballs served with cabbage and Shaoxing wine reduction
- Mickey Purple Sweet Potato Macaron: Red macaron filled with purple sweet potato buttercream and crème fraîche center
Beverages:
- Dancing Firecracker: Pineapple juice, guava purée, spicy honey syrup, hibiscus syrup, and lime juice
- Jasmine Tea Lager
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Seasonal Cart
Food Items:
- Mango-Pineapple Pie
Beverages:
- Mulan Sipper with assorted Coca-Cola bottled beverage or DASANI bottled water
Seasonal Cart in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail
Food Item:
- Brown Sugar Steam Bun: Brown sugar steam bun topped with blue cream cheese icing (New)
Beverages:
- White Hot Chocolate: Blue white chocolate topped with toasted marshmallow whipped cream and purple sugar (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Warm Apple Cider Cocktail: Hot apple cider, spices, and cinnamon whiskey garnished with a cinnamon stick and a caramel rim (New)
Studio Catering Truck
Food Item:
- Hoisin Pork Sliders: Marinated pulled pork on Hawaiian rolls with apple slaw (New)
Beverages:
- Green Tea Slush: Almond milk, green tea, and vanilla (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Lemongrass-Ginger Lemonade: Lemongrass, lemon juice, ginger, and mint (non-alcoholic) (New)
Lucky Fortune Cookery
Beverages:
- Hong Kong-style Milk Tea: Black tea sweetened with condensed milk served over ice (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Mulan Sipper with choice of: Fountain beverage at time of purchase, Hong Kong-style milk tea, or Vietnamese iced coffee (non-alcoholic)
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Cappuccino Cart
Food Items:
- Baked Char Siu Bao: Chinese BBQ pork-filled baked bun (New)
- Mango-Pineapple Pie: Mango and pineapple-filled pie (New)
Paradise Garden Grill
Food Items:
- Korean-style BBQ Chicken: Half chicken with steamed white rice, kimchi, pickled cucumbers, and sesame seeds (Sip and Savor portion available)
- Pork Banh Mi: Grilled pork belly with pickled daikon, carrots, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, and seasoned mayonnaise on a crispy baguette (Sip and savor portion available)
- Spicy Kung Pao Tofu: Deep fried tofu with zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, red peppers, peanuts, and fried rice garnished with garlic deep-fried chips (Sip and Savor portion available) (New)
- Whole Fried Fish: Crispy whole fish, sweet and sour sauce, steamed rice, stir-fried vegetables and chicken soup – served family-style for two
- Green Tea Raspberry Parfait: Green tea mousse, raspberry jelly, white sponge cake, white chocolate mousse, and candy pearls
- Sides of steamed or fried rice
Beverages:
- Tiger Milk Tea with brown sugar boba (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Soju Cocktail: Soju, ginger beer, lemon, basil, Fresno chile, lychee flavor-filled boba (non-alcoholic) (New)
- Mulan Sipper with choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (non-alcoholic)
- Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)
Paradise Garden Special Events Cart
Food Items:
- Gochujang Wings: Chicken wings in spicy gochujang sauce
- Asian-style Street Corn: Steamed corn on the cob rolled in spicy gochujang sauce (New)
- Korean-style BBQ Nachos: Bulgogi pork belly, cheesy corn sauce, gochujang crema, fresh radish, and spicy cucumbers on house-made chips (New)
- Orange-flavored Cotton Candy
- Mango-Pineapple Pie: Mango and pineapple-filled pie (New)
Beverages:
- Mulan Sipper with assorted Coca-Cola, bottled beverage, or DASANI bottled water (non-alcoholic)
- Puffed Rice Pale Ale
Lamplight Lounge
Food Items:
- Korean-style BBQ Nachos: Bulgogi pork belly, cheesy corn sauce, gochujang crema, fresh radish, and spicy cucumbers on house-made chips (New)
- Kung Pao Bao: Kung Pao-glazed crispy pork belly, chili peanuts, steamed bao bun, red pepper, and green onion slaw
- Oolong Donut: Oolong-dusted beignet donut served with oolong crème anglaise, and orange soy pudding dipping sauces
Beverages:
- Lunar Cocktail: Baiju Chinese liquor, smoked orange syrup, orange bitters and lemon juice garnished with orange peel (New)
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Holiday Cart
Food Items:
- Lantern Whoopie Pie: Whoopie pie filled with vanilla buttercream and dipped in pearl sprinkles
- Assorted Pretzel Sticks: Tiger-striped chocolate pretzel sticks
- Mickey-shaped Tiger Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie dipped in red chocolate with gold Mickey-shaped tiger
- Mickey-shaped Tiger-striped Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie dipped in red chocolate with gold tiger stripes
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:
- The special items at Hong Kong Disneyland are all available for differing dates, noted next to the item.
Crystal Lotus at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
Food Items:
- Golden Tiger Spring Festival Poon Choi Takeaway: This exquisite cuisine is filled with mouth-watering ingredients, and is perfect for sharing with family and friends at home. (Available January 23 through February 20)
- Chinese New Year Festive New and Seasonal Dishes: Ensure your celebration is full of bountiful blessings with new and seasonal dishes exclusively for the Year of the Tiger festivities. (Available January 29 through February 6)
- Chinese New Year Kid’s Menu: Let the little ones get into the celebration with dishes inspired by the Spring Festival. (Available January 21 through February 20)
Dragon Wind at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
Food Item:
- Chinese New Year Lunch and Dinner Sets: Indulge in your Spring Festival desires with this delicious New Year set menu. (Available January 21 through February 20)
World of Color Restaurant at Disney Explorers Lodge
Food Item:
- Colorful Chinese New Year Set Lunch for Two: Sautéed sea cucumber, scallop and yellow fungus with honey bean on basket-steamed bamboo fungus, shrimp mousse on asparagus fried rice, corn soup with crabmeat and vegetarian sharks fin, and stew pear with rock sugar and chickpeas. (Available January 29 through February 6)
Chart Room Cafe at Disney Explorers Lodge
Food Items:
- Chinese New Year Combo: Stewed goose web with dried oyster, black moss and mushroom, steamed shrimp mousse in hairy gourd rings, seasonal vegetables, bamboo fungus soup with kou tau mushroom and cordyceps flower with steamed rice. (Available January 29 through February 6)
- Mango Mousse Cake featuring Tigger (Available January 21 through February 20)
Shanghai Disney Resort:
Wandering Moon Restaurant
Food Items:
- Spring Festival Family Feast: Mickey-shaped braised pork belly, steamed chicken stuffed with glutinous rice and vegetable, and steamed fish with tofu
- Spring Festival Afternoon Tea for Two: Enjoy a Chinese-style afternoon tea featuring puddings, cupcakes, and Chinese tea or specialty beverages.
Royal Banquet Hall
Food Items:
- Spring Festival Family Feast Set Menu: Pork rib with mixed mushroom soup to give the blessing of abundant wealth along with steamed codfish, fried rice with spicy abalone sauce, braised white fungus with bamboo seeds, and fruit platter
CookieAnn Bakery Cafe
Food Items:
- Mickey Passion Fruit Macaroon with Financier
- Minnie Blood Orange Mousse Cake
- CookieAnn Mixed Berry Chocolate Cake
- New Year CookieAnn Cookie
- New Year CookieAnn Caramel Apple
IL Paperino
Food Items:
- Donald Waffle with Vanilla-Flavored Ice Cream adorned with Chinese elements
- Donald Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Cone topped with chocolate Donald
Barbossa’s Bounty
Food Item:
- Spring Festival Pirate’s Feast: A meal fit for a pirate inspired by the Chinese New Year
Pinocchio Village Kitchen
Food Item:
- Spring Festival Pinocchio’s Family Feast with unique New Year elements and inspiration
Mickey & Pals Market Cafe
Food Item:
- Spring Festival Beast Feast: Bring your appetite for this tasty meal for the New Year!
Outdoor Vending Carts
Food Item:
- Chip & Dale Spring Festival Popcorn Bucket
Quick-Service Restaurants and Kiosks
Beverage:
- Mickey Spring Festival Tumbler featuring a self-luminating design and bells
Lumiere’s Kitchen at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel
Food Item:
- Spring Festival Buffet: Feast on a wide range of fresh seafood, fine meats, traditional Chinese and western dishes, and various types of New Year-themed desserts.
Aurora at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel
Food Item:
- Spring Festival Family Set Dinner: Indulge in a festival set menu masterfully prepared while basking in the sights on ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration.
Ballet Cafe at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel
Food Items:
- New Year Raspberry Jelly White Chocolate Mousse Cake
Sunnyside Cafe at Toy Story Hotel
Food Items:
- Spring Festival Buffet: Sunnyside Café invites you and your family to come celebrate the Spring Festival with a special holiday-themed buffet!