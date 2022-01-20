ABC Cancels “Pooch Perfect” and Parks “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

ABC has canceled one game show and parked another, as they prepare their summer line-up. According to Deadline, Pooch Perfect has been canceled while Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been temporarily parked.
What’s Happening:
- Rebel Wilson’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect will not be getting a second season.
- The series was one of the network’s lowest rated reality series of last year and it was not mentioned when the network made a slew of unscripted renewals last year.
- Based upon a similar Australian show, Pooch Perfect showcased ten of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of challenges.
- Wilson hosted, as with the Australian version, and was joined by Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris as the trio of judges.
- ABC has parked Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for now. It has yet to be officially canceled and although its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future.
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire made its grand comeback in 2020, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting two seasons.
- The reboot was produced under unusual circumstances. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, was filmed the weekend of March 14th without an audience, right as COVID first began to hit the U.S.
- The second season was produced in August 2020 under strict COVID protocols and a minimal crew.
- The show featured mainly celebrities playing for charity, such as Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte, Tiffany Haddish, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Fonda and Anderson Cooper.
- Season two also featured frontline workers and others severely affected by COVID-19.