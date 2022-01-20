Disneyland Resort Announces More Magic Key Holder Celebration Month Details

by | Jan 20, 2022 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disneyland has revealed more details on the Magic Key Holder Celebration Month, which is taking place throughout the Disneyland Resort during the month of February. Let’s go through what Magic Key Holders can expect during the event.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Offerings:

  • As previously reported, Magic Key Holders can enjoy free Disney PhotoPass opportunities with Magic Shots and complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, including Peter Pan’s shadow at Disneyland and Steamboat Willie at Disney California Adventure.
  • Magic Key Drink Tumbler – Enjoy your favorite cold beverage on the go, available at select locations for purchase.

  • Magic Key Slush at Galactic Grill – Delight in sweet frozen deliciousness, available for purchase at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland.

  • Complimentary Magic Key Branded Sunglasses – Pick up a pair of sunglasses at the corridor near the  entrance of Cars Land, across from Blue Sky Cellar. Available for a limited time while supplies last, subject to change or cancellation without notice.

  • Three Magic Key branded phone cases with fun Disney touches will be available for purchase at select locations.

Downtown Disney Offerings:

  • Artwork Giveaway – Receive a complimentary poster of an Avengers Campus blueprint and a unique poster from our attraction poster series on Facebook and Instagram, available at select locations — including World of Disney and WonderGround Gallery, while supplies last. No purchase required.
  • Pin with Purchase at Wetzel’s Pretzels – Magic Key holders can receive a special limited-edition pin with all purchases at Wetzel’s Pretzels during the month of February, while supplies last.

  • Ima’gin’ (Cocktail) at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen – Empress Gin, mint-infused syrup, fresh lime juice and  sparkling wine—along with a bit of glitter dust—create a “magical” cocktail that changes colors in front of you. Stir your imagination away with a rock candy stirrer.
  • Magic Shake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes – Sip down an Instagram-worthy dessert—a whimsical  blueberry pie classic shake topped with whipped cream, a cherry and vibrant sprinkles.

Celebrate Anywhere and Everywhere on the Magic Key Portal and Social:

  • Behind-the-Scenes Content with Disney Imagineer – Rediscover your favorite attractions at the Disneyland Resort. Available on Facebook @DisneylandMagicKey throughout the month of February.
  • Special Phone Wallpaper – Get your phone dressed for the occasion with a themed wallpaper.
  • Celebratory Instagram Filter – Add a fun filter that brings the magic of the celebration anywhere you  happen to be. Available on Instagram @DisneylandMagicKey 
