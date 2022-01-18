Disneyland Reveals Complimentary Posters and Digital Downloads for Magic Key Holder Celebration Month

Back in December, Disneyland teased a Magic Key Holder Celebration Month coming to the Disneyland Resort in February 2022. We now have new details on a couple of perks that will be available to Magic Key Holders.

What’s Happening:

February will be Magic Key Holder Celebration Month at the Disneyland Resort.

Two different printed posters will be available to Key holders while supplies last. The “Mountains” poster (above) will be available February 1st-15th, while the “Transportation” poster (below) will be available February 16th-28th.

Two special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots with complimentary digital downloads will also be available – Peter Pan Shadow at Disneyland Park and Steamboat Willie at Disney California Adventure

More details on the Magic Key Holder Celebration Month are still to be revealed, however Disney has said there will be special menu items, themed merchandise, photo opportunities, at-home celebrations and more curated for the most dedicated Disneyland fans.

