Lunar New Year Returning to Disney California Adventure to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

While Disney initially announced the return of the Lunar New Year festival to Disney California Adventure back in December, they have now revealed more details on what to expect from the event.

The limited-time Lunar New Year celebration is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures with a touch of Disney magic, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise and exciting entertainment.

For the Year of the Tiger, Tigger joins this dynamic, festive parade honoring family and the beautiful traditions of Chinese heritage.

At the Paradise Gardens Gazebo, guests may spot Tigger, Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, and the Three Little Pigs – all dressed in festive attire.

Four festive Lunar New Year Marketplaces will offer a tantalizing array of Asian-inspired dishes, prepared with a Disney twist. Three will be both new and returning favorites, such as the char-siu BBQ pork bao, spicy pork Dandan noodles, Impossible Lion’s Head meatballs and many others.

Four festive Lunar New Year Marketplaces will offer a tantalizing array of Asian-inspired dishes, prepared with a Disney twist. Three will be both new and returning favorites, such as the char-siu BBQ pork bao, spicy pork Dandan noodles, Impossible Lion's Head meatballs and many others. For the best value on their epicurean adventure, guests may purchase the popular Sip and Savor pass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplace kiosks and dining locations: Longevity Noodle Co. Lucky 8 Lantern Prosperity Bao & Buns Red Dragon Spice Traders Festival Food and Beverage Cart Paradise Garden Grill Lucky Fortune Cookery Cappuccino Cart



Paradise Garden Grill will switch out its usual Mediterranean fare for a multicultural menu inspired by traditional Asian fare, including: Pork Banh Mi – grilled pork belly with pickled daikon, carrots, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and seasoned mayonnaise on a crispy baguette Plant-based spicy Kung Pao tofu with zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, red peppers, peanuts and fried rice, garnished with garlic chips Tiger milk tea (nonalcoholic) with brown sugar boba

Special Lunar New Year merchandise will be available for purchase while supplies last, including a commemorative Spirit Jersey and tumbler.

The Paradise Garden Bandstand will present daily live performances that feature enchanting traditional musical instruments, along with Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese folk dancers. Returning this year, San Francisco-based musical group Melody of China will perform a fusion of Chinese folk, classical and contemporary instrumentals.

At the Lucky Wishes Wall , guests of all ages can stroll beneath strings of ornamental lanterns and share wishes that roar with the spirit of confidence. All are invited to add their own special messages of hope, health and happiness for the Year of the Tiger.

, guests of all ages can stroll beneath strings of ornamental lanterns and share wishes that roar with the spirit of confidence. All are invited to add their own special messages of hope, health and happiness for the Year of the Tiger. Guests are invited to try complimentary arts and crafts, such as a dragon’s pearl coloring craft and Chinese calligraphy with local artisans.

Educational art walls will provide guests with information about the festival, including fun details such as “What Year Are You?” and the unique story of Lunar New Year in each culture.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure begins Friday, January 21st, and runs daily through Sunday, February 13th.