Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirts Magic Kingdom Edition Coming Soon to Amazon Treasure Truck

Looking to bring a “chilling challenge” to your next Disney game night? Funko Games has the perfect option with their Haunted Mansion board game. Making things more exciting is debut The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition—a new version celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko Games is joining the celebration of Walt Disney World’s golden anniversary with several new Disney park-inspired games.

But before they announce all the magical fun that awaits, Funko is kicking off the celebration with a new edition of their Haunted Mansion board game.

The iconic Magic Kingdom attraction is beloved by many, and now foolish mortals can “visit” the ride anytime they like with Funko’s Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition.

This special edition is perfect for Disney fans, families, and collectors and features: New artwork from Walt Disney World Special glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts Commemorative 50th anniversary foil seal



The game is designed for 2-6 players and is recommended for fans ages 10+.

Disney The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition sells for $24.99 and will be available on the Amazon Treasure Truck

There are a limited number of games available. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Treasure Truck notifications.

Check back soon for a link to the game, and stay tuned for more news from Funko Games.

About the Game:

“Disney’s beloved The Haunted Mansion comes to life—err, death—in this hauntingly fun family board game! Roam the Endless Hallway to contact the happy haunts that reside in the mysterious manor’s many rooms. Look alive as you encounter familiar ghosts from the attraction, including the Bride and Organist from the Attic. Enlist the help of Madame Leota in the Séance Room but avoid the Hitchhiking Ghosts who move around the Mansion haunting visitors with their ghastly appearance. Travelers beware, become too “haunted” and you just might end up becoming the Mansion’s newest resident!”

Get a Feel for the Game: