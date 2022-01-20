Jelani Alladin Joins Cast of Disney+ “Beauty and the Beast” Prequel Series

Deadline has learned that Jelani Alladin, known for his role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has been cast in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Alladin will play charming and cool Jean-Michel, a talented artist who has a quick wit, a sharp intellect, and a fierce independent streak.

The live-action musical series was ordered by Disney+ June 2021

It will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie), respectively, from the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast film.

film. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey.

The Beauty and the Beast prequel series was given an eight-episode order by Disney+.

prequel series was given an eight-episode order by Disney+. It has been developed, executive produced and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz ( Once Upon a Time

The series’ creative team also includes Liesl Tommy ( Eclipsed , Respect ), as an executive producer and will direct the first episode.

, ), as an executive producer and will direct the first episode. The project will also feature an original soundtrack from the legendary composer Alan Menken ( Aladdin The Little Mermaid

The lyrics for the first episode will be by Glenn Slater ( Tangled ).

). Production is set to begin this spring.