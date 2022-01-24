runDisney Shares First Look at Finisher Medals of 2022 Springtime Surprise Weekend

runDisney and the Disney Parks Blog have shared a first look at the medals awaiting runners at the end of the different challenges in the 2022 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

What’s Happening:

This year, runDisney racing is even more incredible as it takes place during the magic of the Walt Disney World

The inaugural event, whose theme will change each year, borrows from some all-time favorite runDisney events and combines them with exciting new twists and turns for a totally unique experience.

Yeti… set… run! Get ready for a 3.1-mile nighttime run and scavenger hunt through Disney’s Animal Kingdom Expedition Everest 5K! Never get lost on your journeys with this event’s compass-inspired finisher medal, perfect for explorers of all types.

Lace up those sneakers for a tasty 6.2-mile event around Walt Disney World Resort during the Race for the Taste 10K. See what’s been cooked up for you on this Ratatouille-inspired course with a finisher medal perfect for runners and EPCOT

We invite you, if you dare, to join us in an early morning dimension filled with 10 miles of not-so-terrifying terrain through the Walt Disney World Resort. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror 10-Miler brings back this unique race distance, with the finisher medal featuring Goofy dropping in on the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Test your mettle and earn FOUR medals as part of the inaugural runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge . Runners who make their way through all three of the weekend’s events, for a total of 19.3 miles, can look to earn a special “challenge” medal.

. Runners who make their way through all three of the weekend’s events, for a total of 19.3 miles, can look to earn a special “challenge” medal. For those unable to attend the event at Walt Disney World this spring, the option to join the marathons virtually and run on a course of your choosing is also available with the Virtual 2022 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

As of press time, there was still availability but as is often the case, the event will likely fill up. Be sure to head over to register if you’d like to participate at runDisney.com