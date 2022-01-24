Select Character Sighting Locations To Be Added to Walt Disney World’s Genie+ Lightning Lane Offerings

Fans have embraced the new Genie+ Service at Walt Disney World, and now some popular character sighting locations are set to be added to the service, starting on January 26th.

What’s Happening:

The next update to the Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World has a little extra character!

Starting January 26th, Guests will find that select Character Sightings have been added as selections for Lightning Lane entry with a purchase of Disney Genie+ service.

The standby queue is still available at these locations. The current lineup set to be unveiled for the new character sightings on Genie+: At Magic Kingdom See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom Park See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall at Magic Kingdom Park See Mickey at Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park At Disney’s Hollywood Studios See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

This option gives Guests another way to visit their best pal, Disney Princesses or everyone’s favorite snowman who is worth melting for.

More about Disney Genie+ Service:

Guests can take their day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, where they may choose the next available arrival window for Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and entertainment. There are more than 40 experiences across all 4 theme parks that are eligible.

Guests enjoy a Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrance once per day. If they’d like to re-ride an attraction or see a certain show again within the same day, they are welcome to use the regular standby line.

Disney Genie+ service is available for $15 plus tax (USD) per Guest per day.

How to Purchase: Before Your Visit:

Available as an add-on to a ticket or vacation package for the duration of visit. Purchase via Disneyworld.com or authorized travel professionals. Same Day of Visit:

Available for single-day use for existing ticket holders or Annual Passholders. Purchase via Disney Genie service in the My Disney Experience mobile app.

Once you’ve redeemed your initial selection (or the arrival window has passed), you can use the app to check your My Day itinerary or Tip Board to see when you’re eligible to make another selection. You can make selections up to regular park closing.

Experiences may vary by date, are subject to change or closure and are not guaranteed, are limited in availability and may not be available at all on the date of visit or at the time you make a selection. Price, terms and entitlements are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice.