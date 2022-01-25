Disney+ Officially Greenlights “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Series

While previously announced, Disney+ has now officially greenlit a new series based on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, announced today by original creator of the series, Rick Riordan.

What’s Happening:

The series adaptation of the Rick Riordan book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians , has been known to be in development since May 2020, but has now been officially greenlit by Disney+.

, has been known to be in development since May 2020, but has now been officially greenlit by Disney+. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will write the pilot with James Bobin directing. Steinberg is currently under an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, while Bobin recently directed and executive produced The Mysterious Benedict Society and Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold .

and Paramount’s . Book series creator Rick Riordan shared the following message to Percy Jackson fans on the Disney+ YouTube channel:

Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Casting on the series is currently underway.

The live-action Percy Jackson series

Two of the Percy Jackson books, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters , were previously adapted into feature films, in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

books, and , were previously adapted into feature films, in 2010 and 2013, respectively. The book series also includes The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said : "With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery."

: "With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of readers know are well-worth caring about, and we're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery." Added 20th Television President Karey Burke: “Bringing Rick Riordan’s brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself, and Jon, Dan, James and the excellent team they have assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators. Thanks to our friends at Disney Branded Television led by Ayo, and Disney Streaming led by Michael, this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love.”

“Bringing Rick Riordan’s brilliant books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself, and Jon, Dan, James and the excellent team they have assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators. Thanks to our friends at Disney Branded Television led by Ayo, and Disney Streaming led by Michael, this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love.” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming said: “The opportunity to deliver a new fantastical series based on the bestselling book franchise to audiences around the world is thrilling and we look forward to what our partners at 20th Television, Disney Branded Television and the ingenious Rick Riordan have in store for demigods everywhere.”