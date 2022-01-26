Searchlight Studios Acquires “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” to Debut Exclusively on Hulu

According to Variety, Searchlight Studios has nabbed the U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a comedy about a widow who hires a sex worker that premiered at this year’s virtual edition of Sundance.

What’s Happening:

Emma Thompson stars as a widow seking sexual gratification that was not provided to her during her 31-year-marriage.

Sophie Hyde ( 52 Tuesdays ) directs Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Daryl McCormack ( The Wheel of Time ) starring opposite Thompson.

) directs with Daryl McCormack ( ) starring opposite Thompson. The film premiered this past week during the Virtual Sundance Film Festival.

The indie label is looking to push Oscar-winner Thompson into the awards race and will debut the film exclusively on Hulu

This is Searchlight Pictures’ second Sundance acquisition following its purchase of Mimi Cave’s thriller Fresh starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan.

