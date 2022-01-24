Single-Camera Comedy Series “Maggie” Moves from ABC to Hulu

Maggie, a new single-camera comedy series, will be streaming exclusively on Hulu, after originally being picked up by ABC for the 2021-22 season.

According to Deadline, ABC decided to move Maggie to Hulu to get the show in front of audiences instead of keeping it on the bench because of a lack of available slots on the network.

in front of audiences instead of keeping it on the bench because of a lack of available slots on the network. Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as the titular Maggie, a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the fate of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, she is forced to start living in her own present.

The series also stars David Del Rio as Ben, Nichole Sakura as Louise, Angelique Cabral as Amy, Leonardo Nam as Dave, Ray Ford as Angel, Chloe Bridges as Jessie, Kerri Kenney as Maria, and Chris Elliott as Jack.

The show is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio.

Maggie is written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The pilot episode was written by Mull and Adler, and directed by Natalia Anderson.

Maggie was one of four ABC pilots ordered to series last May, along with The Wonder Years, Abbott Elementary, and Queens.

The show moves from ABC to Hulu, which has developed a tradition in female-driven comedies with such shows as Pen15, Shrill, Dollface, and Life & Beth.

. Hulu has yet to announce a premiere date for the series.

Internationally, Maggie will be released on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+