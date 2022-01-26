Spotted! More Fashionable Ways to Rock the Dots with Minnie Mouse

by | Jan 26, 2022 5:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

National Polka Dot day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations stop. In fact, in honor of the day dedicated to fashionista Minnie Mouse, Disney has announced a 5-day Virtual Polka Dot Retreat full of fashion tips, beauty secrets, personal growth and more. Of course it wouldn’t be a Minnie Mouse event without merchandise and this year several favorite brands have gotten in on the fun with their stunning spotted collections!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

In case you missed it, last week Disney announced they would be hosting a Virtual Polka Dot Retreat on Instagram from January 31-February 4th. Throughout the week, Minnie Mouse fans of all ages can visit @MinnieStyle daily for Instagram Live sessions (10 AM PT) where special guests will be sharing tips on living your best life while staying #PositivelyMinnie!

In preparation for the virtual retreat, our favorite Disney brands are sharing their latest or most popular collections inspired by Minnie Mouse! Let’s see what’s in store, and by that I mean what you can buy online.

Corkcicle – $34.95-$39.95

Cheers to fashionable drinkware that looks adorable and holds your beverage at the perfect temperature! Corkcicle and Disney have been teaming up for awhile now and their Minnie Mouse collection just can’t be beat. Three fun designs offer versatility and color so you can choose the perfect container for your lifestyle.

Shop more Disney Corkcicle designs.

The Comfy – $79.99-$99.99

Looking for a guaranteed way to stay cozy this winter? Check out the oversized hooded blanket-sweatshirts from The Comfy. Mickey and Minnie iconography adds some whimsy to the mix completing your toasty and magical look.

Pura Vida – $20-$36

Disney fans love to show off their adoration of Minnie Mouse through stylish accessories and jewelry and Pura Vida has everything they could ever want. From bracelets and rings, to earrings and more, it’s never been so easy to add some mouse themed elegance to your personal style.

Shop more Disney designs from Pura Vida.

At Home and On the Go – $9.99-$229.99

Whether staying at home or heading out for the day, you can Rock the Dots anywhere with these home and travel essentials.

Coolers – $39.99-$101.95

Sound and Style – $19.99-$229.99

Bath and Beauty – $9.99-$32.00

Sweet Scents – $36.99-$50.00

Classy Kitchen – $9-$84

Phone it In – $4.88-$64.95

Put a little polka dot power in your pocket with a stylish phone case from OtterBox and a un-BOW-lieveably cute selfie ring light available at Walmart.  

Her Universe, Hot Topic and BoxLunch – $6.93-$64.90

One company, three brands, all fandom fun! From pop culture essentials to dreamy bags and accessories, you can find all the best merchandise from this trendy trio of retailers.

Shop more Minnie Mouse looks at Her Universe, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch.

Hanna Andersson – $50

Young kids are impressionable, so get them started on Rocking the Dots now! Hanna Andersson has plenty of Disney styles to shop, but these Minnie Mouse outfits are the best of the bunch. What can we say, we’re biased toward Minnie!

Shop more Disney Hanna Andersson fashions.

Roseshire – $129+

Gift the one you love with a dozen roses packaged in a beautiful Disney-themed box and let the oohs and ahhs roll in! Roseshire brings the best of Disney to their quality floral arrangements and serves as a stunning gift they won’t soon forget.

Shop more Disney Roseshire arrangements.

The Crème Shop – $9-$16

From the time you put on your full face to the moment you settle in for your beauty sleep, The Créme Shop is here to make sure you have a very Disney day! Bring about your best self with these cosmetic products that will make you shine.

Pamper yourself with more great products from The Créme Shop

What was that? You want more ways to Rock the Dots? Well okay then! Check our perfectly polka dotted post showcasing dozens of delightful styles that give your look a little pop.

 
 
