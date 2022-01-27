Tom Holland and Zendaya Discuss “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Spoilers in New Video

It’s safe to talks about spoiler for Spider-Man: Now Way Home now, right? Well, just in case it’s not, stop reading here. For those of you who have seen the movie already though, Tom Holland and Zendaya discuss spoilers from the new film in a new video from Marvel.

The co-stars discuss everything from what it going on with their characters at the start of the movie to what they want to say to fans about the ending.

“I’m sorry. I wanted them to have a happy ending,” Zendaya says, apologizing to fans for the heartbreaking climax of the film. “I wanted them just to go to college.”

“It would have been so nice for them to go to college and just swing off into the sunset,” Holland adds. “But unfortunately, you know, this is the way it is.”

They also talk about what it was like to work with so many of their other co-stars on this film, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Cox and of course Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire.

Zenday recalls what it was like for the first day of Holland shooting with Garfield and Maguire, the two actors to play Spider-Man previously.

“It was so funny, that first day, I was like, nervous for you,” she says. “Me an Jacob felt like you parents, like dropping you off at Kindergarten for the first day. And it’s like ‘I hope the other kids like him,’ you know and like ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’”

When talking about working with the previous two Spider-Man actors, Holland simply said “It was like a brotherhood.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. You can check out Ben’s review of the film here.