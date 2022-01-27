“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks with the Cast of “Eternals,” Jeff Goldblum Gets Into the Mind of Disney Characters

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts speak with the cast of Marvel Studios' Eternals, Jeff Goldblum talks about season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and so much more.
What’s Happening:
- What’s Up, Disney+ has returned for 2022, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by having a talk with the cast of Eternals.
- Joining them to talk about the movie and answer some “most likely” questions are Gemma Chan (Sersei), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Lea McHugh (Sprite) and Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo).
- Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- The hilarious Jeff Goldblum, host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, then stops by to take us into the minds of some famous Disney animated characters and give us a taste of what he thinks they were thinking. You get the idea?
- And finally, the duo talk with Fra Fee, who played Kazi Kazimierczak in Hawkeye, as he assigns some superlatives to his co-stars.