“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks with the Cast of “Eternals,” Jeff Goldblum Gets Into the Mind of Disney Characters

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts speak with the cast of Marvel Studios' Eternals, Jeff Goldblum talks about season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

What’s Up, Disney+ has returned for 2022, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by having a talk with the cast of Eternals .

Joining them to talk about the movie and answer some "most likely" questions are Gemma Chan (Sersei), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Lea McHugh (Sprite) and Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo).

Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

The hilarious Jeff Goldblum, host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum , then stops by to take us into the minds of some famous Disney animated characters and give us a taste of what he thinks they were thinking. You get the idea?

And finally, the duo talk with Fra Fee, who played Kazi Kazimierczak in Hawkeye, as he assigns some superlatives to his co-stars.