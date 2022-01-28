Ahsoka Tano Serves as the Powerful Inspiration for a New Collection from Herschel

Herschel Supply Company has turned to Star Wars’s Ahsoka Tano for their latest collection of backpacks and travel bags. Available exclusively online, the six-piece series features a simple exterior pattern and incredibly detailed lining in the colors most associated with Ahsoka.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Fan favorite Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. is the star of a new collection from Herschel that’s perfect for fans of all ages.

Among the fashionable styles that make up this series are: Retreat Backpack Settlement Backpack Hip Pack Heritage Backpack (Standard and Youth styles) Lunch Box



These unique designs are inspired by Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian on the planet Corvus. Here Din Djarin brings the Force-sensitive Grogu to meet the Jedi master.

The collection includes fabrics and colors that are inspired by her tunic, images of her wielding dual white lightsabers along with signature Herschel details like custom labels, reflective screen prints, durable rubber diamond, and Prusik cord pulls.

Prices range from $39.99-$109.99 and fans can find the entire collection now, exclusively on the Herschel website

