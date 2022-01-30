Producer Adam Shankman Reveals “Hocus Pocus 2” to Debut on Disney+ on Halloween

It may only be January but we’re already looking forward to Halloween! Produce Adam Shankman has revealed exactly when we will see the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 debut on Disney+.

Shankman took to his Instagram Hocus Pocus 2 .

. He went on to congratulate the cast and crew for all of their work on the film before revealing that the long-awaited sequel will debut on Disney+ on Halloween.

Shankman will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming film. He will be joined by Bonnie Hlinomaz, David Kirschner and Ralph Winter. Lynn Harris and Steven Haft will also produce.

About Hocus Pocus 2:

The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

on Disney+. The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson

Sam Richardson ( Veep )

) Whitney Peak ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina )

) Lilia Buckingham ( Crown Lake )

) Belissa Escobedo ( The Baker and the Beauty

Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society

Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso )

) Juju Brener ( Vanquish )

) Froy Gutierrez ( Cruel Summer

Taylor Henderson ( Earwig and the Witch )

) Nina Kitchen