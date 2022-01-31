“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Funko Pop! Figures Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

The Proud Family is about to step back into our lives with a new Disney+ series, but before that happens Funko and Target are giving fans something to get excited for: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Pop! figures.
What’s Happening:
- This month the Proud Family is coming back to Disney with an all new show created just for Disney+! The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder starts streaming on February 23rd and while fans wait for the series to arrive, they can start their Proud Family Pop! Collection.
- Funko tweeted a look at the character assortment and announced that the Pop! figures were on sale, however, it doesn’t appear that they are available quite yet.
- The collection includes:
- Penny
- Uncle Bobby
- Suga Mama with Puff
- Dijonay Jones
- Oscar and Trudy (2 Pack)
Available Now: Pop! Disney: The Proud Family (@Target Exclusives). Add these all-new Pop! and Loungefly items to your Disney collection today! https://t.co/sGKUi00KjR #Funko #FunkoPop #Disney #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder pic.twitter.com/DSRKvVsQ7I
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 31, 2022
- Even though the Pop! figures aren’t live, the listings and pricing are featured on the Target website.
- The figures sell for $11.99-$17.99. Links to individual items can be found below.
More The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
In addition to Funko collectibles, Target is featuring t-shirts and a companion book, and anniversary DVD of the original series, items that every fan will want to have!
