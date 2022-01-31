“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Funko Pop! Figures Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

The Proud Family is about to step back into our lives with a new Disney+ series, but before that happens Funko and Target are giving fans something to get excited for: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Pop! figures.

What’s Happening:

This month the Proud Family is coming back to Disney with an all new show created just for Disney+! The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder starts streaming on February 23rd and while fans wait for the series to arrive, they can start their Proud Family Pop! Collection.

The collection includes: Penny Uncle Bobby Suga Mama with Puff Dijonay Jones Oscar and Trudy (2 Pack)



Even though the Pop! figures aren’t live, the listings and pricing are featured on the Target website

The figures sell for $11.99-$17.99. Links to individual items can be found below.

Funko Pop! Disney: The Proud Family – Penny

Funko Pop! Disney: The Proud Family – Uncle Bobby

Funko Pop! Disney: The Proud Family – Suga Mama With Dog

Funko Pop! Disney: The Proud Family – Dijonay

Funko Pop! Disney: The Proud Family – Oscar & Trudy 2pk

More The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

In addition to Funko collectibles, Target is featuring t-shirts and a companion book, and anniversary DVD of the original series, items that every fan will want to have!

Funko Disney The Proud Family Mini Backpack

Funko Disney The Proud Family Pint Glass 2pk

Girls’ Disney Proud Family Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt – Blue

Boys’ Disney The Proud Family Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt – Black

The Proud Family The Proud Family 8×8 – By Disney Books (paperback)

The Proud Family (dvd)