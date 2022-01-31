“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” Hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song from Encanto that talks about the guy no one is supposed to talk about, has been doing quite impressively in the Billboard charts, and has now officially hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Billboard Charts Twitter account tweeted that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” quite possibly the most popular song from Encanto, has officially hit #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" drew 34.9 million U.S. streams (up 8%), 1.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 239%) and sold 12,300 downloads (up 32%) in the January 21-27 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

This gives the cast of Encanto , including Caro Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz their first career #1’s on the chart.

, including Caro Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz their first career #1’s on the chart. If you’re among the few who haven’t heard this earworm of a song, then you can view the whole sequence on YouTube: