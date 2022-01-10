“Encanto” Soundtrack Reaches #1 on Billboard Top 200

The soundtrack to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th full-length animated feature, Encanto, has landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The soundtrack to the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto , has reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated January 15th) and will be on the Billboard website starting tomorrow, January 11th.

The album’s two most popular songs of the week are “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.” “Bruno” and “Surface” both debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 8th and should jump up the list dated Jan. 15th.

The Encanto soundtrack is the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2 back in 2019. It's also a rare example of an album that didn't debut at number 1, debuting at number 197 on the December 11th chart, then finding itself at #162, #179, #110, #7, and now #1 over the following weeks. It's also only the third album to have a debut in the 197-200 range to reach #1, joining Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin II, and The Monkees' Headquarters.

The soundtrack is also one of only 6 soundtracks from animated films to hit #1 since Billboard began publishing their top 200 weekly in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas, and 1994's The Lion King, all from Disney, with the 6th being the Jack Johnson created soundtrack from 2006's Curious George from Imagine Entertainment/Universal.