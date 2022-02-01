ABC Owned Stations Celebrate Black History Month with “On the Red Carpet: Storyteller’s Spotlight”

ABC Owned television stations are set to celebrate Black History Month with On the Red Carpet: Storyteller’s Spotlight featuring Black storytellers and a multi-platform slate of stories celebrating Black culture airing in the local newscasts of the eight-owned Stations, ABC’s Localish, and available in the new 24/7 live and local streaming channels, eight websites, mobile and connected TV Apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV

