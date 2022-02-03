Disney Hiring Business Development Manager Implying Expansion Into NFT Marketplace

by | Feb 3, 2022 5:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

On the heels of a podcast where former Disney CEO Bob Iger mentioned that the possibilities with NFTs are extraordinary, a job posting on the Disney Careers page is looking for someone who may specialize in exactly that field.

What’s Happening:

  • A new posting on the Disney Careers website is looking for a candidate that qualifies for their position of Manager, Business Development.
  • In the role, a qualified candidate could become a Manager of Business Development, where they will be an essential player on the Digital Experiences team, responsible for developing and ensuring execution of Disney's Digital Experiences distribution strategy, identifying and securing incremental revenue opportunities, and overseeing select relationships in the technology sector.
  • However, one part of the job description stands out to many, saying that the person who gets the position will “help lead Disney's efforts in the NFT space including monitoring the evolving marketplace, setting category strategy, and managing key partners.”
  • Non-Fungible Tokens, or “NFTs,” are digital goods, typically art or tokens of some kind, that can be collected and traded or sold.
  • While Disney is no stranger to the concept of NFTs, their presence in the emerging market has been expected to increase drastically,  and this job posting only confirms that.
  • In a recent edition of the Sway podcast, host Kara Swisher spoke with Former Disney CEO and Executive Chairman Bob Iger. During this conversation, the topic of NFTs came up, with Iger saying of the topic,  “I do think— NFTs, I think, are real. I was a big trading card fan as a kid— baseball cards. I think the ability to collect things, even if they’re digital— we forget, in our generation, that things don’t have to be physical. They can be digital, and they have meaning to people. And as long as that meaning can be essentially substantiated in a blockchain, I think you’re going to see an explosion of things being created, traded, collected in NFTs…and the NFT possibilities, they’re extraordinary.”
  • If you have a minimum of 5 yrs. Licensing and/or Business Development experience, a knowledge of and passion for Digital and NFT categories, strong proficiency with Microsoft Office applications, especially Excel, Word, PowerPoint/Keynote, and are an analytical/Strategic thinker who would like to apply for this position, head over to the job listing here. 
 
 
