SeaWorld San Diego Introduces All-New Mardi Gras Event Beginning February 5th

by | Feb 3, 2022 11:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing New Orleans flair, food, and festivities to the West Coast with an all-new, Mardi Gras event starting on February 5th and running on Saturdays and Sundays through the month of February.

What’s Happening:

  • The event is included in park admission and brings the excitement of Mardi Gras with a celebration full of live music, colorful costumes, cheerful performers, and kids’ games and activities.
  • The festive spirit of Fat Tuesday will come alive with the SkyTower lawn fully decked out in Mardi Gras flare. Purple, green and gold flags, ribbons, lights and masks will decorate the festival area while colorful characters in over-the-top costumes greet and pose with passersby.
  • Guests will dance in the street to jazzy beats while grasping for shiny beads during the daily Mardi Gras walking parade along SeaWorld’s very own “Bourbon Street.”​ The parade will run twice a day and feature a live band as well as an assortment of street performers such as jugglers​, jesters,​ and more.
  • Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the weekend, including an opportunity to participate in the Mardi Gras parade alongside merry Mardi Gras performers! The festival area will also have a face painting booth, fair-style games, and other fun kid’s activities.
  • The area will be buzzing with French Quarter beats as live musical performances take place on our SkyTower Stage. Guests can enjoy sets from DJs and groove to classic Mardi Gras genres, such as Dixieland and Jazz, plus special performances by the San Diego Marine Corp Marching Band on select dates.

  • Of course, it’s not Mardi Gras without decadent food. Guests will indulge in a variety of all-new food offerings at the park including Creole and Cajun food favorites like zesty andouille sausage and shrimp jambalaya, hearty po-boy sandwiches, mouthwatering dirty rice, delicious King Cake Roulade,​ fluffy filled beignets doused in powdered-sugar, and more. ​Guests who are 21 and older can also partake in refreshing festive cocktails such as classic Hurricanes and Frozen Margaritas.

  • To get the most out of Mardi Gras and all SeaWorld has to offer, SeaWorld has brought back the popular SoCal Pass for only $10 per month for a limited time. Guests will receive unlimited admission for 12 months and discounted parking, plus they will be the talk of the Mardi Gras parade once they collect their Mardi Gras light up necklace and are lighting up the stage.
  • Diving into the following month, SoCal Pass Members will also receive early access to floorless coaster thrills on the all-new Emperor roller coaster starting on March 10th and 11th before the ride opens to the public on March 12th!

What They’re Saying:

  • Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President said: “We’re thrilled to bring this exciting new event offering to San Diego. SeaWorld’s Mardi Gras will give guests a taste of New Orleans’ iconic carnival celebration and fully immerse them in all the colors, flavors, sounds and fun of Mardi Gras with activities suitable for visitors of all-ages. Laissez le bon temps rouler!”
 
 
