Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin Celebrates Tinker Bell

by | Feb 3, 2022 9:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of everyone’s favorite fairy, Tinker Bell, Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin is taking a closer look at the character and her impact on the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate the anniversary of the iconic Tinker Bell, Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin is taking a quick look at the history of the character from Walt Disney World, currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort that was introduced on television by the classic character.
  • Tinker Bell made her official big screen debut when Walt Disney’s feature production, Peter Pan, was released on Feb. 5, 1953. The film marked the rare occasion when all the names of Disney animation’s celebrated “Nine Old Men” appeared together in the opening credits (along with Norm Ferguson). These directing animators and Disney Legends brought the story’s carefully crafted personalities to visual life.
  • It was under the pencil of one of “the Nine,” Marc Davis, that the final look – and life-force – of Tinker Bell arrived. Playful, petulant, mercurial and mischievous, this tiniest member of the cast not only drove the movie’s plot, but became at once the embodiment of Disney magic.

  • Tinker Bell further cemented her role as the herald of enchantment when she became the official “hostess” of the weekly Disney anthology television program. This time, in the care of Marc Davis’ colleague Les Clark, Tinker Bell radiated a slightly streamlined mid-century modern aura along with her pixie dust glow. She also acquired a magic wand – all the better to beckon the fireworks that would become a staple of the series’ opening titles for decades to follow.
  • In recent years, Disney storytellers have imagined more of Tinker Bell’s life experiences and interpreted them across a wide array of mediums, from hand-crafted watercolors to cutting-edge computer-generated imagery. You might even catch a glimpse of Tinker Bell flying across the night sky in the newest nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park, “Disney Enchantment.” No matter how, or where, you see Tinker Bell, her mere presence indicates that enchantment is on the way.

  • As part of the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” of sculptures honoring The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Tinker Bell holds pride of place near the key characters of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and Chip and Dale. Who better to add to the festivities at this central location than the world’s favorite fairy?

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed