Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin Celebrates Tinker Bell

To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of everyone’s favorite fairy, Tinker Bell, Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin is taking a closer look at the character and her impact on the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the anniversary of the iconic Tinker Bell, Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin is taking a quick look at the history of the character from Walt Disney World

Tinker Bell made her official big screen debut when Walt Disney’s feature production, Peter Pan, was released on Feb. 5, 1953. The film marked the rare occasion when all the names of Disney animation’s celebrated “ Nine Old Men

was released on Feb. 5, 1953. The film marked the rare occasion when all the names of Disney animation’s celebrated “ It was under the pencil of one of “the Nine,” Marc Davis, that the final look – and life-force – of Tinker Bell arrived. Playful, petulant, mercurial and mischievous, this tiniest member of the cast not only drove the movie’s plot, but became at once the embodiment of Disney magic.

Tinker Bell further cemented her role as the herald of enchantment when she became the official “hostess” of the weekly

In recent years, Disney storytellers have imagined more of Tinker Bell’s life experiences and interpreted them across a wide array of mediums, from hand-crafted watercolors to cutting-edge computer-generated imagery. You might even catch a glimpse of Tinker Bell flying across the night sky in the newest nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Disney Enchantment.

As part of the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” of sculptures honoring The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Tinker Bell holds pride of place near the key characters of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and Chip and Dale. Who better to add to the festivities at this central location than the world’s favorite fairy?