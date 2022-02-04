Rosalie Chiang, Star of “Turning Red,” Celebrates Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

Celebrating Lunar New Year, as well as the release of Pixar’s Turning Red, Rosalie Chiang, voice of Meilin Lee in the film, recently visited the Disneyland Resort to take in the festivities.

What’s Happening:

Rosalie Chiang, who voices Meilin Lee in Pixar Animation Studio’s all-new original film Turning Red, recently dropped by the Disneyland Resort to celebrate Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure exclusively Disney+

is the coming-of-age story about a Chinese-Canadian teenager, Meilin Lee, whose world is turned upside down when she suddenly begins turning into a giant red panda whenever her emotions are heightened. While Rosalie may not have the uncontrollable ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets excited, she shares many similarities with Meilin. She’s individualistic, confident and has many talents.

Turning Red also delves into the beauties and complexities of mother-daughter relationships, based loosely on director and co-writer Domee Shi’s personal story and relationship with her own mother. How fitting that Rosalie brought her mom, Rachael, with her on her visit to the parks. Like Meilin in the film, Rosalie and her mom share time-honored traditions from their Asian culture, including Lunar New Year.

During her visit, Rosalie and her mom experienced the gorgeous cultural displays, food and beverage offerings, live performances, and unique merchandise on full display in celebration of Disney California Adventure park’s tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures through Feb. 13th.

Rosalie is proud to be the first Asian-lead in a Pixar film, and she cannot wait for people to see Turning Red streaming March 11, 2022, only on Disney+.