Series 2 of Disney VHS Plush and Pin Collection Arrive on shopDisney

Last fall, shopDisney introduced a new series of collectible plush and pins that spoke to the 90s kid in all of us. Adding to the fun of the series was the adorable packaging designed to look like classic Disney VHS boxes. Now a new wave of these must-haves are set to debut in February.

What’s Happening:

Kids who grew up in the 1990s know the special magic that was bringing home a Disney movie on VHS. Those puffy white cases with a large image on the front and back were the stuff of dreams and now they’ve been reimagined in miniature—with plush inside!

A new series of the popular anniversary collectibles will be available on shopDisney starting on February 7th and among this assortment is: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Aladdin The Lion King Toy Story A Goofy Movie

Guests can purchase the VHS-packaged plush as well as a hinged pin set depicting the original VHS box and a plush pal.

Plush sets sell for $22.99 while the pin sets are priced at $29.99. At this time only the Aladdin and Toy Story pin sets have made it to shopDisney, but all five plush series are available.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh VHS Plush – Small 8” – Limited Release – $22.99

Aladdin

Genie VHS Plush – Aladdin – Small 8” – Limited Release – $22.99

Genie VHS Pin Set – Aladdin – Limited Release – $29.99

The Lion King

Timon and Pumbaa VHS Plush – The Lion King – Small 8” – Limited Release – $22.99

Toy Story

Toy Story Alien VHS Plush – Toy Story – Small 8” – Limited Release – $22.99

Toy Story Alien VHS Pin Set – Toy Story – Limited Release – $29.99

A Goofy Movie

Powerline VHS Plush – A Goofy Movie – Small 8” – Limited Release – $22.99

