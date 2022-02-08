2022 Oscar Nominated Films You Can Watch on Hulu Right Now

This morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan revealed the official nominations for the 94th Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 27th. Hulu is celebrating the occasion with a list of the nominated films that you can now stream on the platform.

Summer of Soul:

Nominated for Documentary Feature

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.

Spencer:

Nominated for Actress in a Leading Role, Kristen Stewart

Amid rumors of affairs and a divorce between Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened to Diana during a fateful Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Flee:

Nominated for Documentary Feature

Nominated for Animated Feature

Nominated for International Feature Film

Recounted mostly through animation to protect his identity, Amin looks back over his past as a child refugee from Afghanistan as he grapples with a secret he’s kept hidden for 20 years.

Nightmare Alley:

Nominated for Best Picture

Nominated for Costume Design

Nominated for Cinematography

Nominated for Production Design

In Guillermo del Toro’s film noir, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) crafts a ticket to success grifting the elite of 1940s society. With Molly (Rooney Mara) by his side, he plots to con a tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), his most formidable opponent yet.

Four Good Days:

Nominated for Original Song, “Somehow You Do”

A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse.

All five films are now available to stream on Hulu. You can see if your favorites and top picks win when the 94th Academy Awards take place on ABC on March 27th.