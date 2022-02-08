Oscar Nominations for 94th Academy Awards Released

Early this morning, we woke up to Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan talking about the Academy Awards, and shared the official nominations for the 94th Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 27th.

This year’s theme for the ceremony is “Movie Lovers Unite,” and celebrates not only the previous year in film, but over the length of time the Academy has been in place. The complete list of this year’s nominees is below, with nominations from the Walt Disney Company represented in bold.

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Jessie Buckley – The Last Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu-Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. SImmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick….Boom!

Makeup/Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Origuitas” – Encanto

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Last Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

John Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

You can see if your favorites and top picks win when the 94th Academy Awards take place on ABC on March 27th.