Oscar Nominations for 94th Academy Awards Released

Early this morning, we woke up to Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan talking about the Academy Awards, and shared the official nominations for the 94th Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 27th.
This year’s theme for the ceremony is “Movie Lovers Unite,” and celebrates not only the previous year in film, but over the length of time the Academy has been in place. The complete list of this year’s nominees is below, with nominations from the Walt Disney Company represented in bold.
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Jessie Buckley – The Last Daughter
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Costume Design
Cyrano
Dune
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu-Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. SImmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick….Boom!
Makeup/Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Original Song
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Origuitas” – Encanto
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Visual Effects
Dune
No Time to Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Last Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
John Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
You can see if your favorites and top picks win when the 94th Academy Awards take place on ABC on March 27th.