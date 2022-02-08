ABC’s “The Rookie” to Get Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash

ABC is set to give a two-episode backdoor pilot for a new spinoff of their hit series The Rookie with Niecy Nash set to star, according to Deadline.

The new spinoff series will be set within the FBI with Nash as the series’ star.

The series, which currently does not have its own title, will be introduced in a two-episode arc of the current fourth season of The Rookie .

The project will come from The Rookie creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature.

The new series will follow the same premise as The Rookie, which follows the oldest rookie in the LAPD.

Nash will guest star as Simone Clark, a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own.

In the two-episode arc, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.

Nash is known for her role in Comedy Central's Reno 9-1-1, Fox's Scream Queens and most recently TNT's Claws.

She also recently had a recurring role on FX's Mrs. America.

. She has earned three Emmy Award nominations and an NAACP Image Award for her work.

