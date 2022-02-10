David Alan Grier to Join FX’s “The Patient” in a Major Recurring Role

According to Deadline, David Alan Grier is set for a major recurring role opposite Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in The Patient.
What’s Happening:
- The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.
- Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.
- As of right now, details of Grier’s role are being kept under wraps.
- Grier recently won a Tony Award for A Soldier’s Play and will headline and executive produce a limited series adaptation of A Soldier’s Story for Sony Pictures TV. Grier also recently guest-starred in the Dowdle brothers’ drama series Joe Pickett from Spectrum/Paramount+.
More FX News:
- Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama co-created by Elgin James, returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, April 19th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series Better Things, directed by, produced by and starring Pamela Adlon, will premiere its fifth and final season on Monday, February 28th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming on Hulu.
- FX has set the premiere date for Dicktown, the half-hour animated comedy series created, written and directed by John Hodgman and David Rees.