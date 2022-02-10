David Alan Grier to Join FX’s “The Patient” in a Major Recurring Role

According to Deadline, David Alan Grier is set for a major recurring role opposite Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in The Patient.

The Patient is a limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.

, creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient , a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. As of right now, details of Grier’s role are being kept under wraps.

Grier recently won a Tony Award for A Soldier’s Play and will headline and executive produce a limited series adaptation of A Soldier’s Story for Sony Pictures TV. Grier also recently guest-starred in the Dowdle brothers’ drama series Joe Pickett from Spectrum/Paramount+.

