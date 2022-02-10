Disney Sends Mickey Ears to U.S. Navy Seabees Stationed in Africa

Disney is known for making magic but some moments are more magical than others. The Disney SALUTE veteran affinity group sent a very special package to a U.S. Navy Construction Battalion team, or Navy Seabees, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- U.S. Air Force veteran and Disney cast member, Joanna Abinuman asked SALUTE if they could do something special for her husband, Navy Petty Officer Carl Adrian Abinuman, and his fellow Seabees, who were stationed in Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
- SALUTE Member, Navy Veteran and Walt Disney World security manager Mike Viola took the lead on this opportunity and sent Mickey ear hats to the Seabees.
- As you can see in the image below, the Disney memorabilia brought a bright spot to their days.
- Disney has a special connection with the U.S. Navy Seabees. As a show of support, Disney studio artists designed emblems for several Seabee units during and after World War II as part of a larger program which saw the Company design more than 1,200 insignia for military units around the globe.
What they’re saying:
- U.S. Air Force veteran and Disney cast member, Joanna Abinuman: “It meant a lot to me as a military spouse and working mom that my fellow veterans and Disney cast members understand the challenges of military deployments when loved ones are serving far away from home for extended periods of time. It makes working at Disney even more special; providing the necessary emotional support during this challenging time for myself and others.”
- Petty Officer Abinuman: “When my unit received the package from Disney containing Mickey ears, the laughs and excitement were everywhere. To some people it was just a hat, but to us … it was a piece of home. You could see our Seabees wearing Mickey ears with their broad smiles from a mile away. It’s safe to say it was a big morale booster for us. Thank you, Disney, for taking the time to send us a small token of comfort as we serve far from home.”