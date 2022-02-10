Disney Sends Mickey Ears to U.S. Navy Seabees Stationed in Africa

Disney is known for making magic but some moments are more magical than others. The Disney SALUTE veteran affinity group sent a very special package to a U.S. Navy Construction Battalion team, or Navy Seabees, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

U.S. Air Force veteran and Disney cast member, Joanna Abinuman asked SALUTE if they could do something special for her husband, Navy Petty Officer Carl Adrian Abinuman, and his fellow Seabees, who were stationed in Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

SALUTE Member, Navy Veteran and Walt Disney World

As you can see in the image below, the Disney memorabilia brought a bright spot to their days.

Disney has a special connection with the U.S. Navy Seabees. As a show of support, Disney studio artists designed emblems for several Seabee units during and after World War II as part of a larger program which saw the Company design more than 1,200 insignia for military units around the globe.

What they’re saying: