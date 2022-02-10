Video: The Origin of the Orange Bird with Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin shared with us the history of one of the Magic Kingdom’s most beloved original characters, the Orange Bird!

What’s Happening:

While drawing a sketch of the Orange Bird, Martin talks about how she was born and raised in California, and how badly she wanted to go to the opening of Walt Disney World as a 10 years old kid.

50 years later, she got to be at the Magic Kingdom to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Martin then goes on to talk a little bit about the Orange Bird, a character entirely unique to Walt Disney World. He was created for the opening of the Resort back in 1971, in support of Florida citrus growers who sponsored the Sunshine Pavilion (home to the original Tropical Serenade).

The Orange Bird even got an original song, which was performed by Anita Bryant and written by the legendary Sherman Brothers.

You can find the Orange Bird today at the Sunshine Tree Terrace, right at the entrance to Adventureland.