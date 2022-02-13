The GOATS of Disney+

Disney+ debuted a new spot during today’s Big Game where Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) shared that the streamer has the greatest movies and shows of all time – the GOATs, literally. The promo takes fans through the Disney+ offices, which are revealed to be the home of the GOATs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. More than 30 goats can be seen in the promo representing many fan-favorite characters including Captain America, Chewbacca, Cruella, Woody and Homer Simpson.

For all we know this could actually be a variant. From Marvel Studios, Loki follows the god of mischief, brother of Thor, in a story that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where he escapes from the fresh ruins of New York to a desert in the middle of nowhere. He gazes across the vast span of land covered in sand but just as he is about to breathe the fresh air of freedom again, the guards from the Time Variance Authority catch him and render him without his magic.

Toy Story

Not just a GOAT for Disney+, but Pixar Animation Studios’ original GOAT, and a GOAT for the animation industry as a whole, the next goat is Woody from the iconic 1995 film, Toy Story. Representing the favorite toy of Andy, voiced by Tom Hanks, having Woody on scene as a GOAT is perfect since not only did that feature length film put Pixar Animation Studios on the map, but also spawned three sequels, a series of shorts, and even direct to Disney+ fare like Forky Asks a Question, and Lamp Life.

Up

Though well over a decade after the debut of Toy Story, Pixar hit another grand slam out of the park with Pete Docter’s Up. Following the story of a widower who lost his wife and best friend that somehow becomes the story of an adventure in a flying house to save a rare bird with the help of a young boy from the neighborhood’s scout troop and a talking dog they picked up along the way, the film went on to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar, inspire the short Dug’s Special Mission, and also inspire their own Disney+ series, Dug Days.

Largely considered the greatest animated film of all time, The Lion King defines the term “GOAT.” Released in 1994 at the height of what is known as the renaissance of Disney animation, The Lion King SMASHED every box office record for an animated film and long before Frozen and Encanto, had the soundtrack that everyone kept talking about. It also inspired several television series, including Timon and Pumbaa, and The Lion Guard, as well as two direct to video sequels, all of which are available on Disney+. A “Live-Action” version of the film was also released in 2019 with an all star cast providing the vocals for the photorealistic animals retelling the timeless tale.

The Incredibles

Pixar’s greatest heroes of all time, The Incredibles, are also featured as goats running around the office. Originally hitting the big screen back in 2004, the film was an immediate favorite. Fans clamored for more of the family of supers and their adventures, but didn’t get more until director Brad Bird returned and gave us Incredibles 2 in 2018. The family also spawned shorts Jack Jack Attack and Auntie Edna, all titles of which are now available on Disney+.

The Other GOATs

While we spotted some of these GOATs, repeat viewings bring out other goats lingering around the Disney+ office, including GOATs from the Star Wars universe, including Stormtroopers, giving nods and winks to all the Star Wars programming on the streaming service, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Obi-Wan.

A Goat dressed as Captain America also points to all the Marvel content on Disney+, including the Avengers films and originals like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and upcoming projects like Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

We also see a goat elevated above Awkwafina, as she mentions the Free Solo goat, alluding to the award-winning film from National Geographic that has been on Disney+, as well as ESPN+.

Awkwafina even walks by some of the goats and calls them the new GOATs, pointing out a Mirabel from Encanto goat and a goat dressed as Cruella as we see her in the film, Cruella, starring Emma Stone.

These GOATs are literally only an introduction to what’s available now on Disney+, and what’s set to come in the future.