So Delicious! Disney Foodie Series Blind Pack Collectible Keys Make the Prefect Gift for Any Disney Fan

The Disney Collectible Key series is back with a brand new blind pack release and this series is perfect for fans of the Fab Five! Adding to the fun is the cute foodie inspiration that features keys themed to our favorite characters and some delicious snacks!

What’s Happening:

Bring Disney foodie magic to your home with the new Collectible Key Blind Pack from shopDisney.

Fans of classic characters and Disney treats will love this new series that consists of five blind pack keys and one mystery key. Among the collection are: Mickey Mouse – Chocolate Ice Cream Cone Minnie Mouse – Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Pluto – Gumballs and Licorice Donald – Vanilla Milkshake Goofy – Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cone Mystery Key



Each Key features colorful sprinkles, gumballs, or delicious dessert sauce decorating the signature “D” and the key tines which are shaped like the Fantasyland castle.

The middle of the keys include the character’s names and more dessert elements, like a waffle cone or licorice.

Individual keys in this foodie series sell for $12.99 each and guests are allowed to purchase up to 12 keys.

As with most Disney Blind Packs, fans won’t be able to request an individual Key design and sales are final—no returns or refunds.

The Collectible Keys are available now on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Foodie Series Collectible Key – Blind Pack

What About the Mystery Key?:

While we don’t know what’s included on this design, it seems like Daisy would be the perfect fit and round out the Sensational Six Disney characters.

Another reason it could be Daisy, is that it would match the Blind Pack Pin Series that features similar foodie designs!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Series Collectible Key Pin – Blind Pack

Other Collectible Keys

In celebration of Valentine’s Day shopDisney introduced a cute Mickey and Minnie Collectible Key Set

