Mickey and Minnie Valentine’s Day Collectible Key Set Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can agree that when it comes to cute merchandise there’s no one better to feature than Mickey and Minnie Mouse. shopDisney seems to agree as they’re getting ready to release a new Valentine’s Day Collectible Key featuring the iconic pair!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Collectible Key series has been a big hit with fans and to start off 2022, they’re introducing a new set that’s perfect for Disney loving couples.

Coming to shopDisney on January 28th (that’s tomorrow) is a cute two-pack of Collectible Keys featuring Mickey and Minnie.

The Mickey Mouse Key includes a red and white plaid-like pattern on both the front (key tines) and back (signature “D”) ends. Placed perfectly in the middle is a black and white image of Mickey dressed as Cupid—complete with bow and love-seeking arrow!

As for the Minnie Mouse Key, this lovely lady is showcased in the center of the Key with various sized hearts and the words “Yoo Hoo!” The back of her Key is dark red with white hearts.

The Keys also feature pink and white accents and are packaged in a window box decorated in hearts so there’s no doubt this is a Valentine’s Day set!

This seasonal collectible set sells for $19.99 and is available now on shopDisney. A link to the Collectible Keys can be found below.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Key Set – Valentine's Day | shopDisney

