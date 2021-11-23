“Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary Collectible Key and Key Pin Comes to shopDisney

Happy 30th anniversary to Beauty and the Beast! Commemorate the animated classic with a new Collectible Key and Key Pin from shopDisney! These decorative accessories are a great way to celebrate Beauty and the Beast while adding some magic to your Disney themed displays.

What’s Happening:

Another Disney Animated Classic is celebrating a milestone anniversary and shopDisney Collectible Key Key Pin

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, guests can shop two delightful display pieces featuring the beloved tale as old as time.

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition – $14.99

The back end of the Key is decorated in yellow with an Enchanted Rose filigree while the center Belle and Beast with the film’s logo.

The front end of the key is dark blue with a stained glass design. Below are the key tines shaped like the Castle and colored in Enchanted Rose red.

The Key Pin includes the same designs and color scheme as the Collectible Key and comes in a window display case.

Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Collectible Pin – Special Edition – $12.99

Disney Collectible Keys: