Dumbo 80th Anniversary Collectible Key and Key Pin Comes to shopDisney

Happy 80th anniversary Dumbo! Commemorate the animated classic’s eighth decade with a new Collectible Key and Key Pin from shopDisney! These decorative accessories are a great way to celebrate Dumbo while adding some magic to your Disney themed displays.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Dumbo's 80th anniversary guests can shop two delightful display pieces featuring the large eared, flying elephant.

In honor of Dumbo’s 80th anniversary guests can shop two delightful display pieces featuring the large eared, flying elephant.

Dumbo 80th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition – $14.99

The back end of the Key is decorated in light blue with white polka dots while the center showcases a smiling Dumbo.

The front end of the key is dark blue with the title “Dumbo” in bouncing letters. Below are the key tines shaped like the Castle and colored in yellow and white stripes.

The Key Pin includes the same designs and color scheme as the Collectible Key and comes in a window display case.

