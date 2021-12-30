Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Plush Available on shopDisney

You can never be too prepared for a special occasion, so why not start planning for Valentine’s Day? shopDisney is already getting a head start on winter holiday with a release of new Mickey and Minnie plush.

It’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day and who better to put the thought in your head than Mickey and Minnie Mouse?

The adorable duo is getting a jump start on the holiday celebration in the form of new plush collectibles from shopDisney

Both characters are dressed in their Valentine’s best featuring a red and white color scheme accented with hearts and bows.

The plush pals sell for $24.99, however, for a limited time guests can get each plush for $16 with any purchase on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Plush – Valentine's Day – Small 16''

Minnie Mouse Plush – Valentine's Day – Small 16''