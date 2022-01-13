Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Doll Set Coming to shopDisney January 21st

Love is in the air and this winter shopDisney is celebrating iconic couple Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with a limited edition doll set that will debut on January 21st!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Valentine’s Day’s is right around the corner and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with new Disney collectibles?
- Keeping with the style of last year’s sweetheart dolls, shopDisney has previewed a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse limited edition set.
- This time the couple is featured in some fun casual fashions that are perfect for a Sweetheart's Dance at the local university.
- Mickey is wearing a classic grey t-shirt, black and red letterman’s jacket embroidered with his name, and dark denim jeans. A yellow knit cap sits atop his head, that he’s matched with a large pair of yellow framed glasses. He’s also holding a small heart balloon to give to Minnie.
- Minnie (being the fashionista of the two) has paired a playful red and pink tulle dress with smart denim jacket and pink heels. She’s also wearing a matching rose on her left ear and heart framed glasses as a fashion accessory on her right ear.
- Edition size and pricing have not been announced at this time.
- The Mickey & Minnie Limited Edition Doll Set will be available on shopDisney on January 21st at 7am PT. Check back soon for a link to the set.