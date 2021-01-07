D23 Gold Members Have Early Access to Limited Edition Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Doll Set

On Valentine’s Day, Mickey and Minnie tend to celebrate the holiday in style, and this year is no exception! shopDisney will be releasing collectible dolls of the duo and D23 Gold Members will have early access to purchase the exquisite set.

What’s Happening:

D23

Starting on Tuesday, January 12th, at 7 am PST, D23 Members can visit D23.com for the link

Limited quantities are available for this special offer. Pre-orders will be available to Gold Members from January 12-20, 2021 or while supplies last at shopDisney.com.

Those interested in purchasing the dolls will need to log in to shopDisney with the account linked to their Gold Membership.

The dolls are expected to be available by January 23, 2021. D23 Gold Members who pre-order the dolls will be notified via email when the items are ready to ship.

About Mickey & Minnie Mouse Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Doll Set

The ever-romantic Mickey has a lovely box of chocolates for his sweetheart Minnie on Valentine’s Day. This special limited-edition doll set features the couple in elegant attire and is presented in a display case with hinged front panels decorated with confectionary.

Mickey is dressed in a cardigan, shirt, a polka dot tie, corduroy pants with actual laced-up shoes and a special box of chocolates for Minnie

Minnie has donned a flutter-sleeve top and a skirt with sheer organza featuring an all-over bow print. She accents the look with a large bow at the waist and polka-dot head bow.

Both dolls are free-standing and fully poseable.

Display case features hinged front panels with magnetic closure.

Limited Edition of 4,600. Includes Certificate of Authenticity.

Good to Know: