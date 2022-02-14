“Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” Novel Arriving August 16th

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, StarWars.com has revealed a brand new novel coming this summer, focusing on the wedding of Leia Organa and Han Solo.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel is a brand new novel from author Beth Revis, which is set to arrive this summer.
- Set just after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World. In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power.
- Revis has previously written novels featuring other Star Wars heroines including Padmé, Ahsoka and Jyn, but this marks her first time writing for the original heroine, Leia.
- A full interview with Revis is available on StarWars.com, which reveals how she approached the story and translated the iconic performances of Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher from the screen to the page.
- Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel arrives August 16 and is available for pre-order now.