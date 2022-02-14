“Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” Novel Arriving August 16th

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, StarWars.com has revealed a brand new novel coming this summer, focusing on the wedding of Leia Organa and Han Solo.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars : The Princess and the Scoundrel is a brand new novel from author Beth Revis, which is set to arrive this summer.

is a brand new novel from author Beth Revis, which is set to arrive this summer. Set just after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Walt Disney World