Disney Parks Starbucks Pin Set Arrives on shopDisney

The Disney Starbucks mugs have long been a fan favorite item, but if hot beverages aren’t your thing, shopDisney has you covered with the new Disney Starbucks Pin set.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Starbucks are two of the biggest brands and some might say they go together like peanut butter and jelly! In fact, guests visiting Disney can even find Starbucks locations throughout the resorts.

For many years now, the companies have debuted creative Starbucks mugs themed to Disney destinations, and last year they launched a new series at Walt Disney World featuring the four parks with a 1970-80s style.

Now those designs have been made into a pin set that fans can find on shopDisney

The collection includes: Disney’s Hollywood Studios in yellow with Hollywood Tower Hotel Magic Kingdom in maroon and orange with the Cinderella Castle EPCOT in blue with Spaceship Earth Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Green with the Tree of Life



Each pin features Mickey Mouse or in the case of EPCOT, Figment. Below the pins hangs a “Starbucks” sign to indicate this special collection.

The set sells for $34.99 and is available now on shopDisney

Starbucks Dangler Pin Set – Walt Disney World – $34.99

