Holiday Shopping: New Starbucks Disney Ornaments and Tumblers Feature a Delightfully Retro Design

Whether sipping your coffee or trimming your Christmas tree, you share the merry this holiday season with Disney and Starbucks! No, we’re not talking about specialty beverages but rather new ornaments and tumblers that will add a bit of magic to your day.

Starbucks Disney Parks Tumblers and Ornaments – shopDisney

Disney and Starbucks really want us to feel all the feels this winter with the latest assortment of Park themed cups and ornaments to arrive on shopDisney. There’s so much Disney magic happening on these mugs that we’re digging up all of our favorite memories of our earliest visits. Perfectly capturing the style of Walt Disney World shopping bags from the 1980s this collection reimagines the signature icons of the six U.S. parks in this delightfully retro design.

Ornaments – $14.99

Give your tree or mantle a burst of Disney flair with these ceramic ornaments that resemble a Starbucks to go cup. Each measures 2 1/2'' High with a diameter of 1 1/2''. The Disney World selections come in peachy pink, bright blue, golden yellow, and lime green colors and feature Mickey Mouse, Figment, the Hollywood Tower Hotel, Rafiki and more.

The Disneyland mugs come in bright pink and golden yellow and showcase Mister Toad, the Matterhorn, Walt and Mickey, and even Spider-Man!

Ceramic Travel Tumblers – $24.99

Similar to their miniature versions, these travel tumblers reflect the same coloring and characters but also include the Starbucks logo on the back side.

Tumbler with Straw – $24.99

Disney fans who prefer cold beverages to hot will love the venti-sized (20 oz) tumbler and straw combos themed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.