Disney+ Reveals Multiple Guest Stars for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Today, Disney+ released first-look character images for a star-studded roster of guest cast featured in the new original series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering with two episodes February 23 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The images introduce us to characters voiced by:

Lizzo as herself The first singer Oscar hires to perform at his new theme park, SnackLand



Jaden Smith as College Myron The college version of Myron Lewinski



Lena Waithe as College Maya The college version of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins



Al Roker as himself A wish-granting genie



Lamorne Morris as himself A headliner in a musical



Brenda Song as Vanessa Vue A local TV news reporter who covers Oscar’s most embarrassing escapades



About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi

From Disney Television Animation, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith ( The Princess and the Frog ) and Ralph Farquhar ( Moesha ), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. ( Moesha ) is co-executive producer, Jan Hirota ( Big Hero 6 The Series ) is producer, and Eastwood Wong ( Carmen Sandiego ) is art director.

