New Marvel Products Revealed During 2022 Funko Fair

With the 2022 Funko Fair in full swing a variety of new Marvel products have been revealed with several of them being available to pre-order now from Target.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Marvel has shared a look at a slate of new product from Funko revealed during the 2022 Funko Fair.
- With everything from Pop! figures to mugs and pins, let’s take a look at some of our favorite that are currently available for pre-order from Target.
Funko POP! Marvel: WandaVision – Scarlet Witch (Blacklight)
- Explore the power of the Darkhold with this new blacklight Wanda Funko Pop! Figure.
- You can pre-order this figure here for $11.99.
Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Venom
- No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains!
- You can pre-order this figure here for $11.99.
- And check out the complete collection of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters products from Funko here.
Funko Pin Set – Kid Loki Blacklight
- Add some glorious purpose to your pin collection with this new Kid Loki blacklight pin.
- You can pre-order this pin here for $14.99.
Funko POP! TV: Hawkeye – Kate Bishop & Lucky (Blacklight)
- These new Kate Bishop and Lucky Funko Pop! blacklight figures really hit the mark.
- You can pre-order these figures here for $11.99.
Funko POP! Marvel: Falcon & The Winter Soldier – Falcon (Blacklight)
- Accept the responsibilities of Captain America with this blacklight Falcon Funko Pop! figure.
- You can pre-order this figure here for $11.99.