New Marvel Products Revealed During 2022 Funko Fair

With the 2022 Funko Fair in full swing a variety of new Marvel products have been revealed with several of them being available to pre-order now from Target.

Marvel

With everything from Pop! figures to mugs and pins, let’s take a look at some of our favorite that are currently available for pre-order from Target.

Funko POP! Marvel: WandaVision – Scarlet Witch (Blacklight)

Explore the power of the Darkhold with this new blacklight Wanda Funko Pop! Figure.

Funko POP! Marvel: Monster Hunters – Venom

No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains!

Funko Pin Set – Kid Loki Blacklight

Add some glorious purpose to your pin collection with this new Kid Loki blacklight pin.

Funko POP! TV: Hawkeye – Kate Bishop & Lucky (Blacklight)

These new Kate Bishop and Lucky Funko Pop! blacklight figures really hit the mark.

Funko POP! Marvel: Falcon & The Winter Soldier – Falcon (Blacklight)