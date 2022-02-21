Garden Graze Returns for 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins on March 2nd, and through an update on the official Walt Disney World website, we can now confirm that the Garden Graze sampling activity will be returning this year.

What’s Happening:

Set out on a stroll around EPCOT and enjoy 5 fresh, flavorful dishes along the way—as well as one tasty treat at the end of your journey.

Use your Festival Passport as a guide to look for specially notated menu items; then track your progress by collecting a stamp after each purchase. After you've enjoyed 5 dishes—and received the 5 corresponding stamps—bring your Festival Passport to the Pineapple Promenade Outdoor Kitchen to claim your bonus.

This fun-for-all-ages activity can be completed at your leisure. Simply bring your stamped Festival Passport to EPCOT anytime from March 2nd to July 4th, 2022 to finish your stroll—and receive your bonus.

Menu Items and Locations:

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with Savory Garlic Spread – located at Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth

– located at Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth Avocado Toast with Marinated Toy Box Tomatoes on Toasted Ciabatta – located at EPCOT Sunshine Griddle

– located at EPCOT Sunshine Griddle Grilled Baby Vegetables with Hummus Cream and Red Pepper Coulis – located at Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods

– located at Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods Potato Pancakes with House-Made Apple Sauce – located at Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market

– located at Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla Cake soaked in Oat Milk, Almond Milk and Coconut Milk with Toasted Coconut – located at La Isla Fresca