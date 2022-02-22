State Farm and Disney Announce New, Multi-Year Relationship Spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales

Fill in the blank: “Like a good neighbor, ____.” If you love a good jingle, it’s nearly impossible not to think of State Farm when you read that phrase. Today, State Farm and Disney announced a new, multi-year relationship spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales, allowing both brands to engage in new and important ways together.

What’s Happening:

State Farm will be the presenting sponsor of the brand-new planDisney Podcast . In this podcast, expert planDisney panelists will offer insightful tips, helpful suggestions and inside looks for guests preparing for an upcoming magical vacation to Disney parks and resorts. This podcast will give you the inside scoop on what’s needed to make the most of your vacation.

Disney and State Farm will also team up on events such as the State Farm Good Neighbor Month celebration in September, which will feature engaging activities with a touch of Disney magic!

To celebrate this new relationship, Good Morning America helped State Farm surprise a good neighbor family in North Carolina with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. Check out how this mother-daughter team

helped State Farm surprise a good neighbor family in North Carolina with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. State Farm and Disney are both deeply rooted in fostering a sense of community, improving lives and giving back, which will guide how the two brands collaborate over the coming years.