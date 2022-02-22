State Farm and Disney Announce New, Multi-Year Relationship Spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales

by | Feb 22, 2022 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Fill in the blank: “Like a good neighbor, ____.” If you love a good jingle, it’s nearly impossible not to think of State Farm when you read that phrase. Today, State Farm and Disney announced a new, multi-year relationship spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales, allowing both brands to engage in new and important ways together.

What’s Happening:

  • State Farm will be the presenting sponsor of the brand-new planDisney Podcast. In this podcast, expert planDisney panelists will offer insightful tips, helpful suggestions and inside looks for guests preparing for an upcoming magical vacation to Disney parks and resorts. This podcast will give you the inside scoop on what’s needed to make the most of your vacation.
  • Walt Disney World Resort guests will soon start to see elements of this relationship with State Farm taking shape, like an expanded presence at the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy and sponsorship of the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend as well as two venues at Walt Disney World Resort: State Farm Waterview Park at Disney Springs, and State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • Disney and State Farm will also team up on events such as the State Farm Good Neighbor Month celebration in September, which will feature engaging activities with a touch of Disney magic!
  • To celebrate this new relationship, Good Morning America helped State Farm surprise a good neighbor family in North Carolina with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort. Check out how this mother-daughter team started a lemonade stand to give back to the less fortunate by using proceeds to create care packages for those in need.
  • State Farm and Disney are both deeply rooted in fostering a sense of community, improving lives and giving back, which will guide how the two brands collaborate over the coming years.
